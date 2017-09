Feb 13 (Reuters) - Belorechenskoye SkhOAO :

* Says RENAISSANCE SECURITIES (CYPRUS) LIMITED acquired 12.67 pct stake in company on Jan. 27

* RENAISSANCE SECURITIES (CYPRUS) LIMITED divested its 12.67 pct stake in company on Jan. 30 Source text: bit.ly/1ClCNeh, bit.ly/17qY2Bh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)