BRIEF-PKC Group buys Wiring & Controls business of Polish Groclin S.A.
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
February 13, 2015 / 6:18 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-PKC Group buys Wiring & Controls business of Polish Groclin S.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - PKC Group Oyj :

* Says on Thursday signed a contract to buy the rolling stock electrical distribution system business (Wiring & Controls business) of Groclin S.A. Group, a company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

* The net debt free purchase price is 50 million euros ($57.18 million)

* The acquisition takes place via a new company, in which PKC Group has an 80 pct holding and Wiring & Controls business’ management has a 20 pct holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

