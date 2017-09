Feb 13 (Reuters) - East Capital Explorer Publ Ab

* East capital explorer: starman’s acquisition of cgates finalized - east capital explorer invests additional eur 22.5 in starman through rights issue

* East capital explorer says has made an additional investment of eur 22.5m in starman through a share issue, thereby increasing ownership from 51 to 63 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)