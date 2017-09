Feb 12 (Reuters) - 11 Bit Studios SA :

* Q4 revenue 14.8 million zlotys ($4 million) versus 2.5 million zlotys last year

* Q4 net profit 10,896,080 zlotys versus 924,693 zlotys year on year

* Q4 operating profit 13.2 million zlotys versus 1.3 million zlotys year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 13.3 million zlotys versus 1.4 million zlotys last year

* Higher Q4 results are due to high sales of This War of Mine game