BRIEF-Ubisoft Q3 revenue 809.7 mln euros, up 55.8 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 12, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ubisoft Q3 revenue 809.7 mln euros, up 55.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Ubisoft Entertainment SA :

* Q3 revenue 809.7 million euros ($924.5 million), up 55.8 pct

* Expects Q4 2014-15 revenue about 146.0 million euros, down by about 25 pct compared with Q4 of 2013-14

* Raises FY target to about 1.44 billion euros in revenue and non-IFRS operating income about 165 million euros

* Stands by target for non-IFRS operating income at least 200 million euros for full-year 2015-16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8758 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
