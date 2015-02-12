BRIEF-Corio FY net like-for-like rental income up slightly

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Corio Nv

* Corio’s direct result, eur229.8 mln, in line with previous guidance

* Net rental income like-for-like up 0.9% for 2014

* Retail portfolio’s average vacancy rate unchanged at 5.2%

* Indirect result was a loss of 156.3 mln negative (2013: a loss of 511.7 mln)

* Net asset value per share excluding non-controlling interests (EPRA NAV) amounted to 36.92 on 31 december 2014 (year-end 2013: 39.76)

* Co and Klépierre confirm they intend to implement a merger on 31 March 2015