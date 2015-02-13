BRIEF-Schindler Holding FY 2014 EBIT rises to CHF 1,138 million

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Schindler Holding AG :

* FY 2014 orders received up 7.8 percent in local currencies, with revenue up 7.3 percent. In Swiss francs, growth in orders received and revenue was 5.5 percent and 4.9 percent respectively

* FY EBIT was 1,138 million Swiss francs ($1.23 billion), a rise of 242 million francs from previous year

* Adjusted for exceptional items, FY operating profit in local currencies improved 7.4 percent to 932 million francs

* FY net profit before exceptional items was 740 million francs, an improvement of 8.5 percent over previous year

* Expects to generate an increase in revenue of around 7 percent to 9 percent in local currencies for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8748 euros) ($1 = 0.9282 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)