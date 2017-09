Feb 13 (Reuters) - Melhus Sparebank :

* Said on Thursday Q4 pretax result 37.7 million Norwegian crowns ($4.94 million) vs 18.8 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net interest income 31.5 million crowns versus 28.7 million crowns year ago

* Q4 loan losses 1.2 million crowns versus 2.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6244 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)