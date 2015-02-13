FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano FY gross sales slightly up from EUR 500.6 mln to EUR 505.6 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
February 13, 2015 / 6:18 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano FY gross sales slightly up from EUR 500.6 mln to EUR 505.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Phoenix Mecano AG :

* FY provisional consolidated gross sales rose slightly from 500.6 million euros to 505.6 million euros ($578 million) (+1 percent) and unaudited net sales from 495.4 million euros to 500.3 million euros

* FY provisional operating result (EBIT) decreased by around 16 percent to 29.5 million euros, compared with 35 million euros previous year

* Appreciation of Swiss franc in early 2015 to affect Phoenix Mecano in Switzerland but have only a limited impact on group as a whole

* Anticipates a negative impact on group’s financial result for Q1 2015 in low single-digit million range, which will not affect group’s cash position and euro denominated equity

* FY provisional operating cash flow (EBITDA) fell slightly to around 53 million euros, compared with 56.2 million euros previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

