Feb 13 (Reuters) - Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank :

* Says 2014 dividend was raised by 1.00 Swiss franc to 34.00 francs per share

* FY gross profit, of 200.2 million Swiss francs ($215.78 million), up 3.8 pct year on year

* Profit for the year increased by 3.1 pct to 115.8 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9278 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)