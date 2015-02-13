FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Groclin to sell assets to PKC Group for 50 million euros
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
February 13, 2015 / 6:43 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Groclin to sell assets to PKC Group for 50 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Groclin SA :

* Signs agreement with PKC Wiring Systems Oyj for sale of company’s and its unit Groclin Wiring Sp. z o.o. assets

* To sell its and its unit material assets connected with wiring & controls business unit to an entity controlled by PKC Group Plc

* Total value of sale of assets to PKC Group Plc is 50 million euros ($57.2 million)

* Closing of transaction is planned for Q2 of 2015; final closing date is Nov. 12, 2015

* Transaction is conditional on receiving merger clearance from german public administration authority- German Federal Cartel Office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8747 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

