RPT-BRIEF-Doro Q4 operating profit rises
February 13, 2015 / 6:38 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-Doro Q4 operating profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to text)

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Doro Ab

* Q4 net sales amounted to sek 436.9m (381.2) - an increase of 14.6 percent.

* Q4 order intake amounted to sek 366.9m (316.3) - an increase of 16.0 percent.

* Doro ab q4 operating profit (ebit) totaled sek 37.8m (33.5)

* Doro ab says we expect that sales and profit for group will increase in 2015

* Doro ab says we maintain our long term financial targets of an ebit margin of 10 percent and 20 percent annual sales growth Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
