Feb 13 (Reuters) - Elior Participations SCA :

* Q1 revenue 1.41 billion euros ($1.61 billion), up 5.3 percent

* Confirms FY 2014-2015 guidance of revenue growth over 4 percent, stable EBITDA margin, increase in operating cash flow and a rise in EPS Source text: bit.ly/1AuA2bq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8748 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)