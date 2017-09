Feb 13 (Reuters) - Leasinvest Real Estate CVA :

* FY net result rises by 21.2 pct to 32.6 million euros ($37.3 million)

* FY net current result increases to 26.1 million euros, or by 8.3 pct

* Expects to realize a lower net result and net current result in 2015 than in 2014

* Increase of gross dividend to 4.55 euros per share

* Expects to maintain dividend over 2015 at minimum same level