BRIEF-Cloetta Q4 operating profit 262 mln SEK

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Cloetta AB

* Cloetta ab q4 operating profit 262 msek versus mean forecast of 267 msek in reuters poll

* Cloetta ab q4 net sales 1,579 msek versus mean forecast of 1,572 msek in reuters poll

* Says no dividend payout proposed for year in line with financial strategy to reduce net debt

* Says ambition for 2015 is to continue on the path to profitable growth, driven by organic sales, acquisitions, new initiatives and a continued focus on cost-efficiency Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)