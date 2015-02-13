FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cloetta Q4 operating profit 262 mln SEK
February 13, 2015 / 7:08 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cloetta Q4 operating profit 262 mln SEK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Cloetta AB

* Cloetta ab q4 operating profit 262 msek versus mean forecast of 267 msek in reuters poll

* Cloetta ab q4 net sales 1,579 msek versus mean forecast of 1,572 msek in reuters poll

* Says no dividend payout proposed for year in line with financial strategy to reduce net debt

* Says ambition for 2015 is to continue on the path to profitable growth, driven by organic sales, acquisitions, new initiatives and a continued focus on cost-efficiency Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

