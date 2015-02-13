BRIEF-JLT says Ardian to buy co's stake in Siaci St Honoré's holding firm Milestone

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc :

* Ardian agrees to buy JLT’s stake in Siaci St Honoré

* Transaction will be submitted to Siaci St Honoré’s Works Council, as required under French law

* Proposed transaction will create an approximate exceptional gain for JLT of 21 million pounds in 2015, with net proceeds of 82.1 million pounds being payable in cash

* Transaction is expected to complete by end of April 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)