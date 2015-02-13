BRIEF-Opus Group proposes rights issue of SEK 150 million

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Opus Group

* Opus Group announces rights issue of approximately sek 150 million

* Opus Group says proceeds will be used to strengthen Opus group’s balance sheet in conjunction with acquisition of drew technologies

* The subscription price and offer ratio intends to be decided no later than March 4, 2015 and announced no later than March 5, 2015 at the latest. The subscription period will run from and including March 17, 2015 up to and including March 31, 2015Background and purpose Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)