BRIEF-Pioneer Food sees improved H1 adjusted operating profit and adjusted headline earnings
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 13, 2015 / 7:43 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Pioneer Food sees improved H1 adjusted operating profit and adjusted headline earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Pioneer Food Group Ltd

* Voluntary trading update for the 3 month period ended 31 December 2014

* Group revenue for three months was up 7 pct.

* Expects to report an improved adjusted operating profit and adjusted headline earnings performance for six months ending 31 March 2015

* Volume growth realised in major categories was pleasing, with exception of wheat and rice categories

* Dried fruit performance was somewhat constrained due to competitive global pricing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
