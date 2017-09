Feb 13 (Reuters) - Alltele Allmanna Svenska Telefonaktiebolaget publ :

* Q4 revenue 214.6 million Swedish crowns ($25.51 million) versus 230.1 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 24.6 million crowns versus 28.1 million crowns year ago

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 1.25 crown per share Source text: bit.ly/1Minw3f Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4108 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)