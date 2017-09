Feb 13 (Reuters) - Lexibook Linguistic Electronic System SA :

* Q3 revenue 19.2 million euros ($21.9 million) versus 27.5 million euros year ago

* 9 months revenue 34.3 million euros, down 23.8 pct

* Expects FY 2014-2015 revenue to decrease between 5 pct and 10 pct compared to last year

* Expects for 2015/2016 return to growth of revenue