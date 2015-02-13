BRIEF-Space carries on business combination procedure with FILA

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Space SpA :

* Says on Feb. 11 expired period for its shareholders not in favor of business combination with FILA Fabbrica Italiana Lapis e Affini SpA (FILA) to exercise their put option rights

* Says at end of put option exercise period it did not receive any notice of exercise by its shareholders

* Says it is carrying on Business Combination procedure, where next steps will be shareholders meetings of FILA and SPACE on Feb 19 and Feb 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)