Feb 13 (Reuters) - Cegereal SA :

* Says in 2014, EPRA earnings rose by 24 pct to 23.7 million euros ($27.1 million)

* Full year 2014 net rental income is 44.7 million euros, up 3.3 pct

* To recommend 1.65 euro in dividends per share in 2015, payable on July 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8754 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)