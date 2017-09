Feb 13 (Reuters) - Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego SA :

* Reports Q4 revenue of 96,382 zlotys ($26,398) versus 174,662 zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net loss is 41,447 zlotys versus profit of 976,178 zlotys a year ago

* Q4 operating loss is 9,068 zlotys versus loss of 37,064 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6511 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)