Feb 13 (Reuters) - Sponda Oyj :

* Estradi, an office building being built by property investment company Sponda Plc, is nearing completion in Lassila, Helsinki

* Says construction of approximately 5,700 square metre office building began in June 2014

* Says building is scheduled for completion on June 30, 2015