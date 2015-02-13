FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Serendex Pharmaceuticals partners up with Universities of Giessen and Marburg Lung Center
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 13, 2015 / 8:38 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Serendex Pharmaceuticals partners up with Universities of Giessen and Marburg Lung Center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Partners up with Universities of Giessen and Marburg Lung Center (UGMLC)

* Says study is estimated to begin in Q3 and UGMLC is set to appoint three qualified members from DZL to participate in Serendex’s GM-CSF scientific advisory board

* Phase II study will provide it with data for further clinical development in order to obtain regulatory approval of GM-CSF for treatment of ARDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.