BRIEF-Serendex Pharmaceuticals partners up with Universities of Giessen and Marburg Lung Center

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Partners up with Universities of Giessen and Marburg Lung Center (UGMLC)

* Says study is estimated to begin in Q3 and UGMLC is set to appoint three qualified members from DZL to participate in Serendex’s GM-CSF scientific advisory board

* Phase II study will provide it with data for further clinical development in order to obtain regulatory approval of GM-CSF for treatment of ARDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)