Feb 13 (Reuters) - Centrica :

* British Gas to acquire connected homes company AlertMe

* Net cost to British Gas will be 44 million stg, taking into account an existing 21 pct holding in AlertMe

* Anticipated that transaction will close by end of Q1 of 2015