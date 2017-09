Feb 13 (Reuters) - Orzel SA w upadlosci ukladowej :

* Reports Q4 revenue of 1.6 million zlotys ($436,260) versus 6.3 million zlotys year on year

* Q4 net loss is 2.2 million zlotys versus loss 790,530 zlotys a year ago

* On track to meet forecasted FY 2014 results

* Confirms FY 2014-2021 forecast is feasible