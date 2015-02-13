FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shaft Sinkers says in doubt of continuing as a going concern
February 13, 2015

BRIEF-Shaft Sinkers says in doubt of continuing as a going concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Shaft Sinkers Holdings Plc

* Now believes that funding options available are unlikely to result in continuation of Shaft Sinkers Holdings Plc, listed legal entity, as a going concern

* In urgent talks with finance providers with emphasis being on providing funds to operating subsidiaries of group in order to protect its current operating contracts for benefit of company’s employees, clients and creditors

* Directors believe that there may be little or no value in equity of co and is seeking advice as to appropriate next steps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

