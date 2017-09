Feb 13 (Reuters) - Lumar :

* FY 2014 operating income at 1,805,158 euros ($2.06 million) vs forcasted 1,833,814 euros

* FY net profit of 36,195 euros vs forecast of 49,677 euros

* FY EBITDA of 355,408 euros vs forecast of 439,814 euros Source text: bit.ly/1DNAOkJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)