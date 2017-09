Feb 13 (Reuters) - INVL Baltic Real Estate AB :

* Says 2014 unaudited consolidated net profit 0.45 million euros or 1.56 million Lithuanian litas ($512,820)

* Says financial statements cover period starting from company's establishment as of April 29, 2014 and thus there are no comparative data