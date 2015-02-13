FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-F-Secure proposes FY 2014 dividend, share repurchase and issuance of shares
February 13, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-F-Secure proposes FY 2014 dividend, share repurchase and issuance of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - F-Secure Oyj :

* Says Board of Directors proposes to Annual General Meeting that a dividend of 0.06 euros and an extra dividend of 0.10 euros per share be paid based on adopted balance sheet for financial year 2014

* Says Board of Directors proposes to Annual General Meeting that board of directors be authorized to decide on repurchase of a maximum of 10,000,000 own shares of company in one or multiple tranches with company’s unrestricted equity

* Says Board of Directors proposes to Annual General Meeting that Board of Directors be authorized to decide on issuance of a maximum of 53,004,812 shares or issuance of special rights entitling to shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

