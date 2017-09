Feb 13 (Reuters) - Amper SA :

* Proposes capital increase of up to 25.02 million euros ($28.55 million) to be approved in next extraordinary general meeting

* Capital increase through issue of 500 million new shares at issue price of 0.05 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)