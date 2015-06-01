FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-PCZ Q4 net result swings to loss of 4.2 mln zlotys
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 1, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-PCZ Q4 net result swings to loss of 4.2 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Q4 revenue value to 12.3 million zlotys from 17.1 million zlotys and net result value to loss of 4.2 million zlotys from profit of 9.4 million zlotys in headline and story text. The company corrected its own statement.)

Feb 13 (Reuters) - PCZ SA :

* Q4 revenue 12.3 million zlotys ($3.3 million) versus 18.1 million zlotys year ago

* Q4 net loss 4.2 million zlotys versus a profit of 24.3 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7770 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.