CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-PCZ Q4 net result swings to loss of 4.2 mln zlotys

(Corrects Q4 revenue value to 12.3 million zlotys from 17.1 million zlotys and net result value to loss of 4.2 million zlotys from profit of 9.4 million zlotys in headline and story text. The company corrected its own statement.)

Feb 13 (Reuters) - PCZ SA :

* Q4 revenue 12.3 million zlotys ($3.3 million) versus 18.1 million zlotys year ago

* Q4 net loss 4.2 million zlotys versus a profit of 24.3 million zlotys year ago ($1 = 3.7770 zlotys)