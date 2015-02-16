FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sun International says restructures BEE deal with Dinokana Investments
February 16, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sun International says restructures BEE deal with Dinokana Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd

* Restructure of the Black Economic Empowerment transaction entered into in 2005 with Dinokana Investments

* Dinokana BEE structure will be extended for a further period of time through restructure

* With support of Dinokana shareholders, has proposed restructure and entered into agreements to give effect to restructure, which will ensure that objectives of both Dinokana shareholders and Sun are met

* Will sell sufficient number of co treasury shares to fund co’s subscription for Dinokana ordinary shares

* Does not benefit financially from restructure nor is there any cost to Sun International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

