BRIEF-Sun International says restructures BEE deal with Dinokana Investments

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd

* Restructure of the Black Economic Empowerment transaction entered into in 2005 with Dinokana Investments

* Dinokana BEE structure will be extended for a further period of time through restructure

* With support of Dinokana shareholders, has proposed restructure and entered into agreements to give effect to restructure, which will ensure that objectives of both Dinokana shareholders and Sun are met

* Will sell sufficient number of co treasury shares to fund co’s subscription for Dinokana ordinary shares

* Does not benefit financially from restructure nor is there any cost to Sun International