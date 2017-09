Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ses Sa

* Has ordered its new SES-14 satellite

* New satellite will be built by airbus space and defence, is scheduled for launch in Q4 2017 and will operate at 47.5/48 degrees west

* Procurement is incorporated in SES's current capital expenditure guidance Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1BgIr3B) Further company coverage: