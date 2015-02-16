BRIEF-Accelerate Property Fund buys Parktown Crescent and Wanooka Properties

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Accelerate Property Fund Ltd :

* Has entered into an agreement to acquire property holding companies for six properties currently tenanted by KPMG Inc. And KPMG Services

* Total purchase consideration for assets is 850 million rand and Accelerate has access to a fully funded debt package to settle acquisition

* Acquisitions are subject to south african competition authorities’ approval and conditions precedent in line with transaction of this nature

* As a result of acquisition, more than 45% of weighted average portfolio lease expiry has been extended to post september 2018