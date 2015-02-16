FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Accelerate Property Fund buys Parktown Crescent and Wanooka Properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Accelerate Property Fund Ltd :

* Has entered into an agreement to acquire property holding companies for six properties currently tenanted by KPMG Inc. And KPMG Services

* Total purchase consideration for assets is 850 million rand and Accelerate has access to a fully funded debt package to settle acquisition

* Acquisitions are subject to south african competition authorities’ approval and conditions precedent in line with transaction of this nature

* As a result of acquisition, more than 45% of weighted average portfolio lease expiry has been extended to post september 2018 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

