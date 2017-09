Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bertrandt AG :

* Q1 revenue up 11.0 percent to 219.8 million euros ($251 million) (previous year: 198 million euros)

* Q1 operating profit increased to 21.5 million euros (previous year: 19.0 million euros)

* Q1 earnings after taxes amounted to 14.6 million euros(previous year: 13.0 million euros) Source text: bit.ly/1MpCFQs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)