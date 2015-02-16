FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Torre Industries makes offer for Set Point Group
February 16, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Torre Industries makes offer for Set Point Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Torre Industries Ltd :

* Made an offer to acquire 100 pct of total issued ordinary shares in Set Point Group (Pty) Ltd

* For an upfront consideration of R370,000,000

* Consideration settled through issue of new Torre ordinary shares at R5.00 per share

* Has obtained commitments from two leading BEE investment groups to invest in co in a private placement of 82,013,329 new Torre shares at R4.25 per share

* Following completion of acquisition and BEE issue, Torre will have a total BEE shareholding of 26 pct Source text for Eikon: Release from Sabvest Ltd: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
