BRIEF-Semperit Holding changes consolidation method for JV Siam Sempermed
February 16, 2015 / 9:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Semperit Holding changes consolidation method for JV Siam Sempermed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Semperit Holding AG :

* Converts previously full consolidation of 50 pct joint venture investment at Siam Sempermed Corp. Ltd. (SSC), Thailand, to “at equity” method as of Dec. 31, 2014

* In consolidated income statement, revenue recognised is expected to be around 10 pct lower compared to full consolidation and ebit expected to be around 20 pct lower starting from 2015

* Management board is currently reviewing consolidation method of further joint venture companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
