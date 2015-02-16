FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
February 16, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Distell Group H1 revenue rises 10.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Distell Group Ltd :

* Six month revenue up 10,5 pct

* Headline earnings - normalised up 9,5 pct for six months ended 31 December 2014

* Interim dividend of 158,0 cents per share

* Reported headline earnings decreased by 7,6 pct to 987,4 million rand and headline EPS decreased by 13,4 pct to 455,7 cents

* Tough trading conditions are therefore expected to persist

* Revenue grew 10,5 pct to 11,0 billion rand on a sales volume increase of 3,7 pct for six months ended Dec. 31

* Financial results for period, supported by satisfactory overall revenue growth, were positively influenced by a weaker rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
