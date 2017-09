Feb 16 (Reuters) - KPS AG :

* Confirms full year 2014/2015 revenue and earnings forecast

* Q1 revenue 27.8 million euros ($31.5 million) versus 26.9 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBIT 4.6 million euros versus 4.5 million euros last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)