BRIEF-Just Eat acquires Sindelantal Mexico, hikes stake in IF-JE JV
February 16, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Just Eat acquires Sindelantal Mexico, hikes stake in IF-JE JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc :

* Acquisition of Sindelantal Mexico and increased stake in IF-JE joint venture

* Increases stake in IF-JE joint venture in Brazil to 30 pct

* Transaction is second time Just Eat has acquired a business from Sindelantal’s founders and Seaya Ventures following purchase of Sindelantal in Spain in 2012

* Acquisition of 100 pct of share capital of Sindelantal Mexico, majority owned by Seaya Ventures

* Sindelantal’s two founders, Diego Ballesteros and Evaristo Babe, will stay with business as country managers at Just Eat Mexico Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
