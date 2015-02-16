BRIEF-Just Eat acquires Sindelantal Mexico, hikes stake in IF-JE JV

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc :

* Acquisition of Sindelantal Mexico and increased stake in IF-JE joint venture

* Increases stake in IF-JE joint venture in Brazil to 30 pct

* Transaction is second time Just Eat has acquired a business from Sindelantal’s founders and Seaya Ventures following purchase of Sindelantal in Spain in 2012

* Acquisition of 100 pct of share capital of Sindelantal Mexico, majority owned by Seaya Ventures

* Sindelantal’s two founders, Diego Ballesteros and Evaristo Babe, will stay with business as country managers at Just Eat Mexico Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)