BRIEF-Linedata Services FY EBITDA rises slightly to 41.6 mln euros

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Linedata Services SA :
* FY revenue 158.0 million euros ($179.90 million) versus 160.3 million euros a year ago
* FY EBITDA 41.6 million euros versus 41.3 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.65 euros per share, identical to that of 2013
* Maintains a conservative outlook on business activity for beginning of 2015
* Reaffirms its objective of a recovery in organic growth over full year ($1 = 0.8783 euros)