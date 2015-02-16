FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Linedata Services FY EBITDA rises slightly to 41.6 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
February 16, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Linedata Services FY EBITDA rises slightly to 41.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Linedata Services SA :

* FY revenue 158.0 million euros ($179.90 million) versus 160.3 million euros a year ago

* FY EBITDA 41.6 million euros versus 41.3 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.65 euros per share, identical to that of 2013

* Maintains a conservative outlook on business activity for beginning of 2015

* Reaffirms its objective of a recovery in organic growth over full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.