Feb 16 (Reuters) - Clientele Ltd :

* Profit before tax increased by 3 pct to 251,5 million rand(2013: 244,3 million rand) for six months ended 31 December 2014

* Headline earnings for group increased by 1 pct to rand 181,3 million (2013: 179,4 million rand)

* Net insurance premiums increased by 17 pct to 742,1 million rand