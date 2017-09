Feb 16 (Reuters) - Gecina SA :

* Acquires the 28,500 square meter City 2 building in Boulogne-Billancourt from BNP Paribas Real Estate for 188 million euros ($214 million)

* Building is currently being redeveloped and will be delivered at the end of 2015 Source text: bit.ly/17bnn16 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)