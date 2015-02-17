BRIEF-Komax Holding - changes to Board of Directors and Executive Committee

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Komax Holding AG :

* Changes to the Board of Directors and Executive Committee

* Leo Steiner, Chairman of the Board of Directors since 2007, will not be standing for re-election as Chairman at the next annual general meeting

* Hans Caspar von der Crone, member of Board of Directors, will be stepping down with effect from the end of this AGM

* Leo Steiner will remain a board member

* Will be proposing to the AGM of May 8 election of Beat Kaelin as new member and Chairman of the Board of Directors

* Beat Kaelin has been CEO of the Komax Group since 2007

* Beat Kaelin will step down as CEO of Komax and restrict his activity to role of Chairman of the Board

* Beat Kaelin will step down as CEO of Komax and restrict his activity to role of Chairman of the Board

* Board of directors has appointed Matijas Meyer to succeed Beat Kaelin as CEO