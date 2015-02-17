FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lem Holding Q3 bookings CHF 63.8 mln, up 3.0 pct from Q2
#Switzerland Market Report
February 17, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lem Holding Q3 bookings CHF 63.8 mln, up 3.0 pct from Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Lem Holding SA :

* Sales of 64.7 million Swiss francs ($69 million), an EBIT of 14.3 million francs and net profit of 11.7 million francs for Q3 of 2014/15

* For first nine months of 2014/15 sales reached 196.2 million Swiss francs, EBIT was 43.9 million francs and net profit was 33.1 million francs

* Confirmed outlook for full year 2014/15

* Maintains its sales forecast for a range of 250 million francs to 260 million francs, compared with 245.6 million francs in financial year 2013/14

* EBIT for full year 2014/15 is expected to be around 54 million Swiss francs, despite expected currency impact in Q4 of 2014/15

* Q3 bookings reached 63.8 million francs, an increase of 3.0 percent (Q2: 61.9 million francs) Source text - bit.ly/1L5kzja Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9314 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

