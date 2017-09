Feb 17 (Reuters) - ICT Automatisering NV :

* Delivers process control systems for vaccine production at Bilthoven Biologicals

* Delivery includes new systems for the production of polio vaccines

* Bilthoven Biologicals has also closed multi-year contract with ICT for service and maintenance of production automation systems Source text: bit.ly/1A1JYZu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)