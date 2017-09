Feb 17 (Reuters) - Gaz OJSC :

* Signs distribution agreement with the Eastern European Company Verano Motors to sell GAZelle NEXT LCV’s in Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

* Start of sales of the Euro-5 GAZelle NEXT LCV's is planned for Q2 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1Mtjaqi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)