BRIEF-Login People aims to buy Azuriel Technologies IT business
February 17, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Login People aims to buy Azuriel Technologies IT business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Login People SA :

* Enters into exclusive negotiations with Azuriel Technologies to acquire its IT services business

* Exclusive negotiation period to close on Mar. 28

* Goal of acquisition is to develop human resources to support commercial activity and to expand catalog of products and services

* Launches 1,992,856.32 euro ($2.26 million) capital increase with preferential subscription rights

* About 40 pct of capital increase is to finance regular activity; about 60 pct to finance deal with Azuriel Technologies

* Subscription period for capital increase to last from Feb. 17 to March 3 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1EjQ4nB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8809 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

